SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE SN opened at $116.8580 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.04. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SharkNinja by 5,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

