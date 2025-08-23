Short Interest in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Increases By 30.1%

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,720,000 shares, agrowthof30.1% from the July 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

AMLP stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

