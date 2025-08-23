Short Interest in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Increases By 30.0%

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 48,100 shares, agrowthof30.0% from the July 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of DFIP opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $42.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

