Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Decreases By 24.4%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,800,000 shares, adropof24.4% from the July 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently,6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 434,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eagle Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 target price on Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

EGBN opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.71%.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.