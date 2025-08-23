Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $3.00 on Friday. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $1.60. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 144.50% and a negative return on equity of 186.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Siyata Mobile Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYTA Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.79% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siyata Mobile Inc engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

