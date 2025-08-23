SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 3.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $28.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 16,595,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 60,241,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,184.86. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,194. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 7.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.