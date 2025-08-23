SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SRBK stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.59. SR Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 7.70%.The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SR Bancorp

In other news, CEO William P. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,894. The trade was a 2.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SR Bancorp by 4,158.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in SR Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SR Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SR Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.