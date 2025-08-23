Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.
In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,191 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,129,000 after acquiring an additional 433,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 333,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
