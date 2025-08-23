Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Applied Materials Put Options (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 45,723 put options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately67% compared to the average daily volume of 27,428 put options.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $162.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.