Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 26,005 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately319% compared to the typical volume of 6,200 call options.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $189.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $189.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.95. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

