Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Biohaven Put Options (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 6,827 put options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately203% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,252 put options.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $15.6160 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven by 319.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 53.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Biohaven by 84,800.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Biohaven by 26.1% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biohaven

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.