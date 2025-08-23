Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Microbot Medical Call Options (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,085 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately206% compared to the average daily volume of 2,967 call options.
Microbot Medical Trading Up 8.1%
Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $3.85 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.15.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Microbot Medical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
Microbot Medical Company Profile
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.
