Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Microbot Medical Call Options (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,085 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately206% compared to the average daily volume of 2,967 call options.

Microbot Medical Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $3.85 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microbot Medical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

