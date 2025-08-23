Strategic Education Inc. $STRA Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Strategic Education worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 105,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $82.04 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $104.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

