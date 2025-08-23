Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 7.5% Following Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.31. 4,128,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,269,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Specifically, insider Jeanna Steele sold 17,417 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $283,026.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 422,203 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,798.75. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 10,927 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $122,819.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,604.28. The trade was a 16.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sunrun from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 282,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

