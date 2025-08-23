Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.0714.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.5550 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 477.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,961,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,383,000 after purchasing an additional 384,277 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 677,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.5% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 452,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 548.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

