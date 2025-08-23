SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. SuperCom had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 45.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

About SuperCom

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

