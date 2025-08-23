Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) versus Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Critical Comparison

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) and Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Energizer pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Energizer pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Energizer and Swatch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 6 1 0 2.14 Swatch Group 4 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Energizer presently has a consensus price target of $31.4286, suggesting a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Energizer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than Swatch Group.

93.7% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Energizer has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swatch Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Swatch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 8.60% 181.90% 6.24% Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energizer and Swatch Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $2.89 billion 0.68 $38.10 million $3.47 8.25 Swatch Group $7.65 billion 2.75 $219.23 million N/A N/A

Swatch Group has higher revenue and earnings than Energizer.

Summary

Energizer beats Swatch Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. The company licenses the Energizer, Rayovac, and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co, Carnu, Grand Prix, Kit, and Tempo; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Swatch Group

About Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment engages in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities. It is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch dials, watch hands, bracelets, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, the company engages in retail, communication, real estate, real estate management, finance, reinsurance, and art center businesses. It offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The Swatch Group AG was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

