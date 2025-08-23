Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UMH Properties by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 54,247 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in UMH Properties by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 92,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $16.0150 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 12.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 642.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UMH. Wall Street Zen lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush raised shares of UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UMH

Insider Activity

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $749,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,101,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,041.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 75,849 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,237,855.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,125.76. This trade represents a 64.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,549 shares of company stock worth $2,409,086. Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.