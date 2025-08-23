Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $16.9730 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $468.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.37 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

