Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Sable Offshore Corp. $SOC

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sable Offshore by 3,686.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth $254,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on Sable Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sable Offshore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 167,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $3,674,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,933,394 shares in the company, valued at $218,336,000.12. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOC opened at $28.7650 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.44). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

