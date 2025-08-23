Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Middlesex Water Company $MSEX

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSEX. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 771.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 128.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

MSEX opened at $54.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $983.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.81. Middlesex Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.60 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

