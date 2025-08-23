Swiss National Bank Sells 4,700 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 481,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,833,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,921.60. This trade represents a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.18, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

