Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Synaptics Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.61. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $89.81.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.12 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 151.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

