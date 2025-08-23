T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF $TBUX Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 8.46% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $37,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 276,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,547,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 336.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 70,026 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

TBUX opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.