Taglich Brothers Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CREX

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Creative Realities in a report issued on Monday, August 18th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Creative Realities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Creative Realities Stock Up 9.3%

CREX opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $27.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.38. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard C. Mills purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,601 shares in the company, valued at $986,479.26. The trade was a 5.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

