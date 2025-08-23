Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,451 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 16,964 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of Tapestry worth $39,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $130,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tapestry by 593.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $143,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $101,433,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $66,902,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $65,751,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPR opened at $99.5640 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $114.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

