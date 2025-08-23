TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by investment analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.42.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TRP stock opened at C$70.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$55.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.25.

In related news, Director Alexandra M. Costello sold 6,159 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.55, for a total value of C$428,378.77. Also, Director Russell Mahan sold 11,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.22, for a total value of C$802,193.28. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

