The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,234,000 after purchasing an additional 120,330 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $324,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,421 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $112.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.110 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

