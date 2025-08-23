The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total transaction of $107,436.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,724.96. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $2,080,733. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $172.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.59. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $173.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

