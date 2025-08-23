Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.8880 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 56.68%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,401,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 922.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $117,929,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

