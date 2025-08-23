Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Trupanion by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trupanion by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period.

Trupanion stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.35 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $353.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $122,417.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,258.95. This represents a 41.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,671.40. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,562 shares of company stock valued at $361,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

