uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Upgraded to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $3.64 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.19%. uCloudlink Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

