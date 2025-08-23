uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Upgraded to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $3.64 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.19%. uCloudlink Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
