Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $542.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.96.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ULTA opened at $529.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.13 and its 200 day moving average is $422.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $534.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.650-23.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

