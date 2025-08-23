Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $185.4380 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $152.33 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.