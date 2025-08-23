Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Unusual Machines alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Unusual Machines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unusual Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Unusual Machines

NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Unusual Machines has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $336.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 23.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Unusual Machines by 4,639.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unusual Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unusual Machines by 7,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unusual Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unusual Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000.

About Unusual Machines

(Get Free Report)

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.