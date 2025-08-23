Vanguard Group Inc. Has $112.41 Million Holdings in WK Kellogg Co. $KLG

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,640,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of WK Kellogg worth $112,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in WK Kellogg by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in WK Kellogg by 1,030.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WK Kellogg by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen raised shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $23.00 price target on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $22.9950 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. WK Kellogg Co. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $611.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.36 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 1.31%.The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.38%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

