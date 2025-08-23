Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,852,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $102,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 187,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The firm had revenue of $478.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

