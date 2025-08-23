Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Head to Head Comparison

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) and Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Veralto shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Veralto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veralto has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 0.00 Veralto 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Smart Powerr and Veralto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Veralto has a consensus price target of $113.4286, indicating a potential upside of 3.98%. Given Veralto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veralto is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Powerr and Veralto”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$1.56 million ($1.95) -0.74 Veralto $5.19 billion 5.21 $833.00 million $3.58 30.47

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veralto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and Veralto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -2.69% -2.30% Veralto 16.65% 41.45% 14.05%

Summary

Veralto beats Smart Powerr on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat generated in industrial production to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions. The PQI segment offers inline printing solutions for products and packaging with marking and coding systems; marking and coding for packaged goods and related consumables; design software and imaging systems for the creation of new packaging designs; color management solutions for printed packages and consumer and industrial products; color standard services for the design industry; and a software solution that provides digital asset management, marketing resource management, and product information management. This segment sells its products and services through the Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone brands to regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation in February 2023. Veralto Corporation was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

