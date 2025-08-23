Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Financial Review

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) and VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Verra Mobility and VTEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 3 1 3.00 VTEX 0 2 2 0 2.50

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $27.8750, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. VTEX has a consensus target price of $7.8250, indicating a potential upside of 87.43%. Given VTEX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VTEX is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $879.21 million 4.63 $31.45 million $0.24 106.42 VTEX $226.71 million 3.37 $12.00 million $0.08 52.19

This table compares Verra Mobility and VTEX”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verra Mobility, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VTEX has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and VTEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.30% 55.14% 11.37% VTEX 5.80% 5.27% 3.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of VTEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats VTEX on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions to national, state, and local government agencies, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety cameras to detect and process traffic violations for red-light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. Verra Mobility Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.