Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $395.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.