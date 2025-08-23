Viking (NYSE:VIK) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Viking Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE VIK opened at $60.3850 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Viking has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $60.97.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Viking during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Viking in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Viking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

