Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Head-To-Head Review

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carrefour and Village Super Market”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrefour $94.44 billion 0.12 $783.44 million N/A N/A Village Super Market $2.24 billion 0.24 $50.46 million $3.79 9.62

Dividends

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Village Super Market.

Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Village Super Market pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Carrefour and Village Super Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrefour N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market 2.45% 12.55% 5.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carrefour and Village Super Market, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrefour 1 1 2 0 2.25 Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Village Super Market shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Carrefour has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Super Market has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrefour beats Village Super Market on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. It is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

