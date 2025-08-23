Wabash National Corporation $WNC Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 578.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,390 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.32% of Wabash National worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Wabash National alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $5,874,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $3,818,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,468,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 269,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $2,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Wabash National Stock Up 11.3%

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $11.2610 on Friday. Wabash National Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $461.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash National has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.300–1.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.300–0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently -13.22%.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.