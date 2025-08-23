Wall Street Zen Downgrades Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) to Sell

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

UNCY opened at $4.20 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.18. As a group, analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 122,089 shares during the period. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

