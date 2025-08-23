Wall Street Zen Upgrades Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) to Hold

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

WEST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Westrock Coffee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEST opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.34 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 130.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

