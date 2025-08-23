Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Waste Management stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $226.9430 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

