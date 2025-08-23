Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Webull Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BULL opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32 and a beta of -0.17. Webull has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.75.

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Webull

About Webull

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

