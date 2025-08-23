Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Webull Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BULL opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32 and a beta of -0.17. Webull has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.75.
Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.37 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Webull
About Webull
Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.
