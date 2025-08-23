What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ATRA Q3 Earnings?

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 million, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.26. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $670,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,950. The trade was a 4.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 573,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 267,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 60.0% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.