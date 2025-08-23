What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for NETSTREIT Q3 Earnings?

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for NETSTREIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NETSTREIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

NTST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial set a $19.00 target price on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

NYSE:NTST opened at $18.4720 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 126.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,075.00%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

