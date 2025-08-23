What is William Blair’s Estimate for ADPT Q3 Earnings?

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

